Malaysian ringgits to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert MYR to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
779.16 tmt

RM1.000 MYR = T0.7792 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77920.7792
Low0.74330.7379
Average0.75160.7459
Change4.83%5.56%
1 MYR to TMT stats

The performance of MYR to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7792 and a 30 day low of 0.7433. This means the 30 day average was 0.7516. The change for MYR to TMT was 4.83.

The performance of MYR to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7792 and a 90 day low of 0.7379. This means the 90 day average was 0.7459. The change for MYR to TMT was 5.56.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MYR0.77916 TMT
5 MYR3.89582 TMT
10 MYR7.79163 TMT
20 MYR15.58326 TMT
50 MYR38.95815 TMT
100 MYR77.91630 TMT
250 MYR194.79075 TMT
500 MYR389.58150 TMT
1000 MYR779.16300 TMT
2000 MYR1,558.32600 TMT
5000 MYR3,895.81500 TMT
10000 MYR7,791.63000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TMT1.28343 MYR
5 TMT6.41715 MYR
10 TMT12.83430 MYR
20 TMT25.66860 MYR
50 TMT64.17150 MYR
100 TMT128.34300 MYR
250 TMT320.85750 MYR
500 TMT641.71500 MYR
1000 TMT1,283.43000 MYR
2000 TMT2,566.86000 MYR
5000 TMT6,417.15000 MYR
10000 TMT12,834.30000 MYR