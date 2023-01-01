5000 Turkmenistani manats to Malaysian ringgits

Convert TMT to MYR at the real exchange rate

5,000 tmt
6,768.25 myr

1.00000 TMT = 1.35365 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TMT to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86511.05187.52781.444021.660610.962918.8904
1GBP1.1559411.2149101.1771.669211.919581.1130521.8362
1USD0.95150.823113183.28051.373951.580030.916217.9737
1INR0.01142490.009883620.012007610.01649790.01897240.01100140.215821

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TMT1.35365 MYR
5 TMT6.76825 MYR
10 TMT13.53650 MYR
20 TMT27.07300 MYR
50 TMT67.68250 MYR
100 TMT135.36500 MYR
250 TMT338.41250 MYR
500 TMT676.82500 MYR
1000 TMT1353.65000 MYR
2000 TMT2707.30000 MYR
5000 TMT6768.25000 MYR
10000 TMT13536.50000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MYR0.73874 TMT
5 MYR3.69372 TMT
10 MYR7.38744 TMT
20 MYR14.77488 TMT
50 MYR36.93720 TMT
100 MYR73.87440 TMT
250 MYR184.68600 TMT
500 MYR369.37200 TMT
1000 MYR738.74400 TMT
2000 MYR1477.48800 TMT
5000 MYR3693.72000 TMT
10000 MYR7387.44000 TMT