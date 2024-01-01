Turkish liras to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert TRY to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
105.36 tmt

TL1.000 TRY = T0.1054 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TRY to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10720.1088
Low0.10540.1054
Average0.10600.1072
Change-1.76%-2.87%
1 TRY to TMT stats

The performance of TRY to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1072 and a 30 day low of 0.1054. This means the 30 day average was 0.1060. The change for TRY to TMT was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1088 and a 90 day low of 0.1054. This means the 90 day average was 0.1072. The change for TRY to TMT was -2.87.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7221.3883.67348.688
1 EUR1.09110.853304.30891.3491.5154.00853.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0551.7754.69762.257
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Turkmenistani Manat
1 TRY0.10536 TMT
5 TRY0.52682 TMT
10 TRY1.05363 TMT
20 TRY2.10726 TMT
50 TRY5.26815 TMT
100 TRY10.53630 TMT
250 TRY26.34075 TMT
500 TRY52.68150 TMT
1000 TRY105.36300 TMT
2000 TRY210.72600 TMT
5000 TRY526.81500 TMT
10000 TRY1,053.63000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Turkish Lira
1 TMT9.49100 TRY
5 TMT47.45500 TRY
10 TMT94.91000 TRY
20 TMT189.82000 TRY
50 TMT474.55000 TRY
100 TMT949.10000 TRY
250 TMT2,372.75000 TRY
500 TMT4,745.50000 TRY
1000 TMT9,491.00000 TRY
2000 TMT18,982.00000 TRY
5000 TMT47,455.00000 TRY
10000 TMT94,910.00000 TRY