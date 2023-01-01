1 Turkish lira to Turkmenistani manats

Convert TRY to TMT at the real exchange rate

1 try
0.13 tmt

1.00000 TRY = 0.12677 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:32 UTC
TRY to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 TMT
Mid market rate

How to convert Turkish liras to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Turkmenistani Manat
1 TRY0.12677 TMT
5 TRY0.63387 TMT
10 TRY1.26773 TMT
20 TRY2.53546 TMT
50 TRY6.33865 TMT
100 TRY12.67730 TMT
250 TRY31.69325 TMT
500 TRY63.38650 TMT
1000 TRY126.77300 TMT
2000 TRY253.54600 TMT
5000 TRY633.86500 TMT
10000 TRY1267.73000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Turkish Lira
1 TMT7.88810 TRY
5 TMT39.44050 TRY
10 TMT78.88100 TRY
20 TMT157.76200 TRY
50 TMT394.40500 TRY
100 TMT788.81000 TRY
250 TMT1972.02500 TRY
500 TMT3944.05000 TRY
1000 TMT7888.10000 TRY
2000 TMT15776.20000 TRY
5000 TMT39440.50000 TRY
10000 TMT78881.00000 TRY