10 thousand Turkish liras to Turkmenistani manats

Convert TRY to TMT at the real exchange rate

10,000 try
1,268 tmt

1.00000 TRY = 0.12680 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:33 UTC
TRY to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 TMT
Mid market rate

How to convert Turkish liras to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Turkmenistani Manat
1 TRY0.12680 TMT
5 TRY0.63400 TMT
10 TRY1.26800 TMT
20 TRY2.53600 TMT
50 TRY6.34000 TMT
100 TRY12.68000 TMT
250 TRY31.70000 TMT
500 TRY63.40000 TMT
1000 TRY126.80000 TMT
2000 TRY253.60000 TMT
5000 TRY634.00000 TMT
10000 TRY1268.00000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Turkish Lira
1 TMT7.88647 TRY
5 TMT39.43235 TRY
10 TMT78.86470 TRY
20 TMT157.72940 TRY
50 TMT394.32350 TRY
100 TMT788.64700 TRY
250 TMT1971.61750 TRY
500 TMT3943.23500 TRY
1000 TMT7886.47000 TRY
2000 TMT15772.94000 TRY
5000 TMT39432.35000 TRY
10000 TMT78864.70000 TRY