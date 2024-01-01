20 Bulgarian levs to Turkmenistani manats

Convert BGN to TMT at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
39.07 tmt

лв1.000 BGN = T1.954 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BGN to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.96001.9600
Low1.93021.9114
Average1.94701.9367
Change0.81%1.36%
1 BGN to TMT stats

The performance of BGN to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9600 and a 30 day low of 1.9302. This means the 30 day average was 1.9470. The change for BGN to TMT was 0.81.

The performance of BGN to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9600 and a 90 day low of 1.9114. This means the 90 day average was 1.9367. The change for BGN to TMT was 1.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BGN1.95372 TMT
5 BGN9.76860 TMT
10 BGN19.53720 TMT
20 BGN39.07440 TMT
50 BGN97.68600 TMT
100 BGN195.37200 TMT
250 BGN488.43000 TMT
500 BGN976.86000 TMT
1000 BGN1,953.72000 TMT
2000 BGN3,907.44000 TMT
5000 BGN9,768.60000 TMT
10000 BGN19,537.20000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 TMT0.51184 BGN
5 TMT2.55922 BGN
10 TMT5.11843 BGN
20 TMT10.23686 BGN
50 TMT25.59215 BGN
100 TMT51.18430 BGN
250 TMT127.96075 BGN
500 TMT255.92150 BGN
1000 TMT511.84300 BGN
2000 TMT1,023.68600 BGN
5000 TMT2,559.21500 BGN
10000 TMT5,118.43000 BGN