Nigerian nairas to Australian dollars today

Convert NGN to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
0.96 aud

₦1.000 NGN = A$0.0009645 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0011
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00090.0010
Change-0.24%-11.44%
1 NGN to AUD stats

The performance of NGN to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for NGN to AUD was -0.24.

The performance of NGN to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for NGN to AUD was -11.44.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Australian Dollar
1 NGN0.00096 AUD
5 NGN0.00482 AUD
10 NGN0.00964 AUD
20 NGN0.01929 AUD
50 NGN0.04822 AUD
100 NGN0.09645 AUD
250 NGN0.24112 AUD
500 NGN0.48224 AUD
1000 NGN0.96449 AUD
2000 NGN1.92898 AUD
5000 NGN4.82244 AUD
10000 NGN9.64488 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 AUD1,036.82000 NGN
5 AUD5,184.10000 NGN
10 AUD10,368.20000 NGN
20 AUD20,736.40000 NGN
50 AUD51,841.00000 NGN
100 AUD103,682.00000 NGN
250 AUD259,205.00000 NGN
500 AUD518,410.00000 NGN
1000 AUD1,036,820.00000 NGN
2000 AUD2,073,640.00000 NGN
5000 AUD5,184,100.00000 NGN
10000 AUD10,368,200.00000 NGN