20 Nigerian nairas to Australian dollars

Convert NGN to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
0.04 aud

1.00000 NGN = 0.00206 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
NGN to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86491.052987.64531.444051.660730.9629518.8465
1GBP1.156211.2174101.3391.669661.920191.1133721.791
1USD0.949750.821423183.24181.37151.577290.914617.8996
1INR0.01140960.009867910.012013210.01647610.01894830.01098730.215031

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Australian Dollar
1 NGN0.00206 AUD
5 NGN0.01029 AUD
10 NGN0.02058 AUD
20 NGN0.04117 AUD
50 NGN0.10292 AUD
100 NGN0.20584 AUD
250 NGN0.51461 AUD
500 NGN1.02921 AUD
1000 NGN2.05843 AUD
2000 NGN4.11686 AUD
5000 NGN10.29215 AUD
10000 NGN20.58430 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 AUD485.80700 NGN
5 AUD2429.03500 NGN
10 AUD4858.07000 NGN
20 AUD9716.14000 NGN
50 AUD24290.35000 NGN
100 AUD48580.70000 NGN
250 AUD121451.75000 NGN
500 AUD242903.50000 NGN
1000 AUD485807.00000 NGN
2000 AUD971614.00000 NGN
5000 AUD2429035.00000 NGN
10000 AUD4858070.00000 NGN