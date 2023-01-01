1 Nigerian naira to Australian dollars

1 ngn
0.00 aud

1.00000 NGN = 0.00206 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 AUD
How to convert Nigerian nairas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Australian Dollar
1 NGN0.00206 AUD
5 NGN0.01029 AUD
10 NGN0.02058 AUD
20 NGN0.04116 AUD
50 NGN0.10290 AUD
100 NGN0.20579 AUD
250 NGN0.51448 AUD
500 NGN1.02896 AUD
1000 NGN2.05791 AUD
2000 NGN4.11582 AUD
5000 NGN10.28955 AUD
10000 NGN20.57910 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 AUD485.92900 NGN
5 AUD2429.64500 NGN
10 AUD4859.29000 NGN
20 AUD9718.58000 NGN
50 AUD24296.45000 NGN
100 AUD48592.90000 NGN
250 AUD121482.25000 NGN
500 AUD242964.50000 NGN
1000 AUD485929.00000 NGN
2000 AUD971858.00000 NGN
5000 AUD2429645.00000 NGN
10000 AUD4859290.00000 NGN