Nigerian nairas to Czech korunas today

Convert NGN to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
14.58 czk

₦1.000 NGN = Kč0.01458 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01520.0171
Low0.01410.0141
Average0.01460.0152
Change-3.60%-12.97%
1 NGN to CZK stats

The performance of NGN to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0152 and a 30 day low of 0.0141. This means the 30 day average was 0.0146. The change for NGN to CZK was -3.60.

The performance of NGN to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0171 and a 90 day low of 0.0141. This means the 90 day average was 0.0152. The change for NGN to CZK was -12.97.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NGN0.01458 CZK
5 NGN0.07291 CZK
10 NGN0.14582 CZK
20 NGN0.29163 CZK
50 NGN0.72908 CZK
100 NGN1.45815 CZK
250 NGN3.64538 CZK
500 NGN7.29075 CZK
1000 NGN14.58150 CZK
2000 NGN29.16300 CZK
5000 NGN72.90750 CZK
10000 NGN145.81500 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Nigerian Naira
1 CZK68.58000 NGN
5 CZK342.90000 NGN
10 CZK685.80000 NGN
20 CZK1,371.60000 NGN
50 CZK3,429.00000 NGN
100 CZK6,858.00000 NGN
250 CZK17,145.00000 NGN
500 CZK34,290.00000 NGN
1000 CZK68,580.00000 NGN
2000 CZK137,160.00000 NGN
5000 CZK342,900.00000 NGN
10000 CZK685,800.00000 NGN