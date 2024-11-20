Brazilian reais to Czech korunas today

Convert BRL to CZK at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Kč4.136 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
BRL to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 BRL to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.15894.2338
Low3.97153.9715
Average4.09494.0980
Change0.71%2.54%
1 BRL to CZK stats

The performance of BRL to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1589 and a 30 day low of 3.9715. This means the 30 day average was 4.0949. The change for BRL to CZK was 0.71.

The performance of BRL to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2338 and a 90 day low of 3.9715. This means the 90 day average was 4.0980. The change for BRL to CZK was 2.54.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BRL4.13647 CZK
5 BRL20.68235 CZK
10 BRL41.36470 CZK
20 BRL82.72940 CZK
50 BRL206.82350 CZK
100 BRL413.64700 CZK
250 BRL1,034.11750 CZK
500 BRL2,068.23500 CZK
1000 BRL4,136.47000 CZK
2000 BRL8,272.94000 CZK
5000 BRL20,682.35000 CZK
10000 BRL41,364.70000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Brazilian Real
1 CZK0.24175 BRL
5 CZK1.20876 BRL
10 CZK2.41752 BRL
20 CZK4.83504 BRL
50 CZK12.08760 BRL
100 CZK24.17520 BRL
250 CZK60.43800 BRL
500 CZK120.87600 BRL
1000 CZK241.75200 BRL
2000 CZK483.50400 BRL
5000 CZK1,208.76000 BRL
10000 CZK2,417.52000 BRL