10 Chinese yuan rmb to Bahraini dinars

Convert CNY to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 cny
0.524 bhd

1.00000 CNY = 0.05241 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bahraini Dinar
1 CNY0.05241 BHD
5 CNY0.26204 BHD
10 CNY0.52408 BHD
20 CNY1.04815 BHD
50 CNY2.62039 BHD
100 CNY5.24077 BHD
250 CNY13.10192 BHD
500 CNY26.20385 BHD
1000 CNY52.40770 BHD
2000 CNY104.81540 BHD
5000 CNY262.03850 BHD
10000 CNY524.07700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BHD19.08120 CNY
5 BHD95.40600 CNY
10 BHD190.81200 CNY
20 BHD381.62400 CNY
50 BHD954.06000 CNY
100 BHD1908.12000 CNY
250 BHD4770.30000 CNY
500 BHD9540.60000 CNY
1000 BHD19081.20000 CNY
2000 BHD38162.40000 CNY
5000 BHD95406.00000 CNY
10000 BHD190812.00000 CNY