Bahraini dinar to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 19.206 today, reflecting a 0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.051% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 19.224 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 19.125 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.250% decrease in value.