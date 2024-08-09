Bahraini dinar to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 19.014 today, reflecting a -0.110% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.016% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 19.060 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 18.880 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.335% increase in value.