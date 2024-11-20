Hong Kong dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert HKD to BHD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = .د.ب0.04844 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
HKD to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BHD
1 HKD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04850.0486
Low0.04840.0483
Average0.04850.0484
Change-0.12%0.23%
1 HKD to BHD stats

The performance of HKD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0485 and a 30 day low of 0.0484. This means the 30 day average was 0.0485. The change for HKD to BHD was -0.12.

The performance of HKD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0486 and a 90 day low of 0.0483. This means the 90 day average was 0.0484. The change for HKD to BHD was 0.23.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.240.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.19911.7021.9481.21.774107.221
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58711.1440.7051.04262.991

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
100 HKD4.84429 BHD
200 HKD9.68858 BHD
300 HKD14.53287 BHD
500 HKD24.22145 BHD
1000 HKD48.44290 BHD
2000 HKD96.88580 BHD
2500 HKD121.10725 BHD
3000 HKD145.32870 BHD
4000 HKD193.77160 BHD
5000 HKD242.21450 BHD
10000 HKD484.42900 BHD
20000 HKD968.85800 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BHD20.64290 HKD
5 BHD103.21450 HKD
10 BHD206.42900 HKD
20 BHD412.85800 HKD
50 BHD1,032.14500 HKD
100 BHD2,064.29000 HKD
250 BHD5,160.72500 HKD
500 BHD10,321.45000 HKD
1000 BHD20,642.90000 HKD
2000 BHD41,285.80000 HKD
5000 BHD103,214.50000 HKD
10000 BHD206,429.00000 HKD