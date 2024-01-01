20 Bahraini dinars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BHD to HKD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = $20.65 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
BHD to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

HKD
1 BHD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.656920.7073
Low20.605220.5915
Average20.625020.6446
Change0.20%-0.14%
1 BHD to HKD stats

The performance of BHD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.6569 and a 30 day low of 20.6052. This means the 30 day average was 20.6250. The change for BHD to HKD was 0.20.

The performance of BHD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.7073 and a 90 day low of 20.5915. This means the 90 day average was 20.6446. The change for BHD to HKD was -0.14.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BHD20.64970 HKD
5 BHD103.24850 HKD
10 BHD206.49700 HKD
20 BHD412.99400 HKD
50 BHD1,032.48500 HKD
100 BHD2,064.97000 HKD
250 BHD5,162.42500 HKD
500 BHD10,324.85000 HKD
1000 BHD20,649.70000 HKD
2000 BHD41,299.40000 HKD
5000 BHD103,248.50000 HKD
10000 BHD206,497.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
100 HKD4.84268 BHD
200 HKD9.68536 BHD
300 HKD14.52804 BHD
500 HKD24.21340 BHD
1000 HKD48.42680 BHD
2000 HKD96.85360 BHD
2500 HKD121.06700 BHD
3000 HKD145.28040 BHD
4000 HKD193.70720 BHD
5000 HKD242.13400 BHD
10000 HKD484.26800 BHD
20000 HKD968.53600 BHD