R$1.000 BRL = .د.ب0.06530 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:26
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BHD
1 BRL to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06660.0695
Low0.06420.0642
Average0.06550.0671
Change-1.48%-3.10%
1 BRL to BHD stats

The performance of BRL to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0666 and a 30 day low of 0.0642. This means the 30 day average was 0.0655. The change for BRL to BHD was -1.48.

The performance of BRL to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0695 and a 90 day low of 0.0642. This means the 90 day average was 0.0671. The change for BRL to BHD was -3.10.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3691.4781.6230.93621.312
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0651.7711.9441.12125.531
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88320.123
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bahraini Dinar
1 BRL0.06530 BHD
5 BRL0.32649 BHD
10 BRL0.65298 BHD
20 BRL1.30595 BHD
50 BRL3.26489 BHD
100 BRL6.52977 BHD
250 BRL16.32443 BHD
500 BRL32.64885 BHD
1000 BRL65.29770 BHD
2000 BRL130.59540 BHD
5000 BRL326.48850 BHD
10000 BRL652.97700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 BHD15.31450 BRL
5 BHD76.57250 BRL
10 BHD153.14500 BRL
20 BHD306.29000 BRL
50 BHD765.72500 BRL
100 BHD1,531.45000 BRL
250 BHD3,828.62500 BRL
500 BHD7,657.25000 BRL
1000 BHD15,314.50000 BRL
2000 BHD30,629.00000 BRL
5000 BHD76,572.50000 BRL
10000 BHD153,145.00000 BRL