50 Bahraini dinars to Brazilian reais

Convert BHD to BRL at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = R$15.31 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
BHD to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 BHD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.570515.5705
Low15.020814.3966
Average15.255414.8990
Change1.91%5.20%
1 BHD to BRL stats

The performance of BHD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.5705 and a 30 day low of 15.0208. This means the 30 day average was 15.2554. The change for BHD to BRL was 1.91.

The performance of BHD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.5705 and a 90 day low of 14.3966. This means the 90 day average was 14.8990. The change for BHD to BRL was 5.20.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9451.69218.0561,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.33611.79119.1151,826.391.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8770.558110.6721,019.690.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 BHD15.30740 BRL
5 BHD76.53700 BRL
10 BHD153.07400 BRL
20 BHD306.14800 BRL
50 BHD765.37000 BRL
100 BHD1,530.74000 BRL
250 BHD3,826.85000 BRL
500 BHD7,653.70000 BRL
1000 BHD15,307.40000 BRL
2000 BHD30,614.80000 BRL
5000 BHD76,537.00000 BRL
10000 BHD153,074.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bahraini Dinar
1 BRL0.06533 BHD
5 BRL0.32664 BHD
10 BRL0.65328 BHD
20 BRL1.30656 BHD
50 BRL3.26641 BHD
100 BRL6.53281 BHD
250 BRL16.33203 BHD
500 BRL32.66405 BHD
1000 BRL65.32810 BHD
2000 BRL130.65620 BHD
5000 BRL326.64050 BHD
10000 BRL653.28100 BHD