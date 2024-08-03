Euros to Bahraini dinars today

Convert EUR to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
411.326 bhd

€1.000 EUR = .د.ب0.4113 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41250.4125
Low0.40660.4026
Average0.40940.4076
Change0.92%1.41%
1 EUR to BHD stats

The performance of EUR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4125 and a 30 day low of 0.4066. This means the 30 day average was 0.4094. The change for EUR to BHD was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4125 and a 90 day low of 0.4026. This means the 90 day average was 0.4076. The change for EUR to BHD was 1.41.

Conversion rates Euro / Bahraini Dinar
1 EUR0.41133 BHD
5 EUR2.05663 BHD
10 EUR4.11326 BHD
20 EUR8.22652 BHD
50 EUR20.56630 BHD
100 EUR41.13260 BHD
250 EUR102.83150 BHD
500 EUR205.66300 BHD
1000 EUR411.32600 BHD
2000 EUR822.65200 BHD
5000 EUR2,056.63000 BHD
10000 EUR4,113.26000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Euro
1 BHD2.43116 EUR
5 BHD12.15580 EUR
10 BHD24.31160 EUR
20 BHD48.62320 EUR
50 BHD121.55800 EUR
100 BHD243.11600 EUR
250 BHD607.79000 EUR
500 BHD1,215.58000 EUR
1000 BHD2,431.16000 EUR
2000 BHD4,862.32000 EUR
5000 BHD12,155.80000 EUR
10000 BHD24,311.60000 EUR