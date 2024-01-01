1 Bahraini dinar to Euros

Convert BHD to EUR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = €2.505 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
BHD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

EUR
1 BHD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.52062.5206
Low2.42662.3709
Average2.46832.4220
Change2.66%5.31%
1 BHD to EUR stats

The performance of BHD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5206 and a 30 day low of 2.4266. This means the 30 day average was 2.4683. The change for BHD to EUR was 2.66.

The performance of BHD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5206 and a 90 day low of 2.3709. This means the 90 day average was 2.4220. The change for BHD to EUR was 5.31.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Euro
1 BHD2.50521 EUR
5 BHD12.52605 EUR
10 BHD25.05210 EUR
20 BHD50.10420 EUR
50 BHD125.26050 EUR
100 BHD250.52100 EUR
250 BHD626.30250 EUR
500 BHD1,252.60500 EUR
1000 BHD2,505.21000 EUR
2000 BHD5,010.42000 EUR
5000 BHD12,526.05000 EUR
10000 BHD25,052.10000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bahraini Dinar
1 EUR0.39917 BHD
5 EUR1.99585 BHD
10 EUR3.99169 BHD
20 EUR7.98338 BHD
50 EUR19.95845 BHD
100 EUR39.91690 BHD
250 EUR99.79225 BHD
500 EUR199.58450 BHD
1000 EUR399.16900 BHD
2000 EUR798.33800 BHD
5000 EUR1,995.84500 BHD
10000 EUR3,991.69000 BHD