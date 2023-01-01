1 Bahraini dinar to Euros

Convert BHD to EUR

1 bhd
2.43 eur

1.00000 BHD = 2.42760 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Euro
1 BHD2.42760 EUR
5 BHD12.13800 EUR
10 BHD24.27600 EUR
20 BHD48.55200 EUR
50 BHD121.38000 EUR
100 BHD242.76000 EUR
250 BHD606.90000 EUR
500 BHD1213.80000 EUR
1000 BHD2427.60000 EUR
2000 BHD4855.20000 EUR
5000 BHD12138.00000 EUR
10000 BHD24276.00000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bahraini Dinar
1 EUR0.41193 BHD
5 EUR2.05964 BHD
10 EUR4.11929 BHD
20 EUR8.23858 BHD
50 EUR20.59645 BHD
100 EUR41.19290 BHD
250 EUR102.98225 BHD
500 EUR205.96450 BHD
1000 EUR411.92900 BHD
2000 EUR823.85800 BHD
5000 EUR2059.64500 BHD
10000 EUR4119.29000 BHD