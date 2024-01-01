5,000 Bahraini dinars to Japanese yen

Convert BHD to JPY at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ¥410.4 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:35
BHD to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 BHD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High415.3060415.3060
Low396.7510373.5110
Average405.9451392.0371
Change3.44%6.58%
1 BHD to JPY stats

The performance of BHD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 415.3060 and a 30 day low of 396.7510. This means the 30 day average was 405.9451. The change for BHD to JPY was 3.44.

The performance of BHD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 415.3060 and a 90 day low of 373.5110. This means the 90 day average was 392.0371. The change for BHD to JPY was 6.58.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 BHD410.40800 JPY
5 BHD2,052.04000 JPY
10 BHD4,104.08000 JPY
20 BHD8,208.16000 JPY
50 BHD20,520.40000 JPY
100 BHD41,040.80000 JPY
250 BHD102,602.00000 JPY
500 BHD205,204.00000 JPY
1000 BHD410,408.00000 JPY
2000 BHD820,816.00000 JPY
5000 BHD2,052,040.00000 JPY
10000 BHD4,104,080.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bahraini Dinar
100 JPY0.24366 BHD
1000 JPY2.43660 BHD
1500 JPY3.65490 BHD
2000 JPY4.87320 BHD
3000 JPY7.30980 BHD
5000 JPY12.18300 BHD
5400 JPY13.15764 BHD
10000 JPY24.36600 BHD
15000 JPY36.54900 BHD
20000 JPY48.73200 BHD
25000 JPY60.91500 BHD
30000 JPY73.09800 BHD