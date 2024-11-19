Bahraini dinar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Japanese yen is currently 410.408 today, reflecting a -0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.044% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 415.546 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 407.171 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.465% decrease in value.