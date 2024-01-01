20 Bahraini dinars to Turkish liras

.د.ب1.000 BHD = TL91.57 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:12
BHD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 BHD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High91.571691.5716
Low90.749089.9711
Average91.084990.7008
Change0.73%1.71%
1 BHD to TRY stats

The performance of BHD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 91.5716 and a 30 day low of 90.7490. This means the 30 day average was 91.0849. The change for BHD to TRY was 0.73.

The performance of BHD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 91.5716 and a 90 day low of 89.9711. This means the 90 day average was 90.7008. The change for BHD to TRY was 1.71.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 BHD91.57160 TRY
5 BHD457.85800 TRY
10 BHD915.71600 TRY
20 BHD1,831.43200 TRY
50 BHD4,578.58000 TRY
100 BHD9,157.16000 TRY
250 BHD22,892.90000 TRY
500 BHD45,785.80000 TRY
1000 BHD91,571.60000 TRY
2000 BHD183,143.20000 TRY
5000 BHD457,858.00000 TRY
10000 BHD915,716.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bahraini Dinar
1 TRY0.01092 BHD
5 TRY0.05460 BHD
10 TRY0.10920 BHD
20 TRY0.21841 BHD
50 TRY0.54602 BHD
100 TRY1.09204 BHD
250 TRY2.73010 BHD
500 TRY5.46020 BHD
1000 TRY10.92040 BHD
2000 TRY21.84080 BHD
5000 TRY54.60200 BHD
10000 TRY109.20400 BHD