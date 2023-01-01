2000 Turkish liras to Bahraini dinars
Convert TRY to BHD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Turkish liras to Bahraini dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Turkish liras
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkish Lira
|1 BHD
|73.19440 TRY
|5 BHD
|365.97200 TRY
|10 BHD
|731.94400 TRY
|20 BHD
|1463.88800 TRY
|50 BHD
|3659.72000 TRY
|100 BHD
|7319.44000 TRY
|250 BHD
|18298.60000 TRY
|500 BHD
|36597.20000 TRY
|1000 BHD
|73194.40000 TRY
|2000 BHD
|146388.80000 TRY
|5000 BHD
|365972.00000 TRY
|10000 BHD
|731944.00000 TRY