5000 Turkish liras to Bahraini dinars

Convert TRY to BHD at the real exchange rate

5000 try
68.312 bhd

1.00000 TRY = 0.01366 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14 UTC
TRY to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050787.4761.444081.660140.963418.8758
1GBP1.1553311.2139101.0631.668381.9181.1130521.8077
1USD0.951750.823791183.2551.37441.580030.916917.965
1INR0.01143170.009894790.012011310.01650830.01897820.01101320.215783

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bahraini Dinar
1 TRY0.01366 BHD
5 TRY0.06831 BHD
10 TRY0.13662 BHD
20 TRY0.27325 BHD
50 TRY0.68312 BHD
100 TRY1.36623 BHD
250 TRY3.41558 BHD
500 TRY6.83115 BHD
1000 TRY13.66230 BHD
2000 TRY27.32460 BHD
5000 TRY68.31150 BHD
10000 TRY136.62300 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 BHD73.19440 TRY
5 BHD365.97200 TRY
10 BHD731.94400 TRY
20 BHD1463.88800 TRY
50 BHD3659.72000 TRY
100 BHD7319.44000 TRY
250 BHD18298.60000 TRY
500 BHD36597.20000 TRY
1000 BHD73194.40000 TRY
2000 BHD146388.80000 TRY
5000 BHD365972.00000 TRY
10000 BHD731944.00000 TRY