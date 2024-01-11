뉴질랜드 달러 → 바레인 디나르

실제 환율로 NZD → BHD 변환

1000 nzd
234.086 bhd

1.00000 NZD = 0.23409 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
환율 추적
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8614551.0948590.96011.47121.645030.93618518.5943
1 GBP1.1608311.271105.5951.707911.90971.0867521.5859
1 USD0.913350.786782183.081.343751.502520.8550516.9834
1 INR0.01099380.009470170.012036610.01617420.01808520.01029190.204422

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 바레인 디나르 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BHD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → BHD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 바레인 디나르
1 NZD0.23409 BHD
5 NZD1.17043 BHD
10 NZD2.34086 BHD
20 NZD4.68172 BHD
50 NZD11.70430 BHD
100 NZD23.40860 BHD
250 NZD58.52150 BHD
500 NZD117.04300 BHD
1000 NZD234.08600 BHD
2000 NZD468.17200 BHD
5000 NZD1170.43000 BHD
10000 NZD2340.86000 BHD
환율 바레인 디나르 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 BHD4.27194 NZD
5 BHD21.35970 NZD
10 BHD42.71940 NZD
20 BHD85.43880 NZD
50 BHD213.59700 NZD
100 BHD427.19400 NZD
250 BHD1067.98500 NZD
500 BHD2135.97000 NZD
1000 BHD4271.94000 NZD
2000 BHD8543.88000 NZD
5000 BHD21359.70000 NZD
10000 BHD42719.40000 NZD