250 Bahraini dinars to Hungarian forints

Convert BHD to HUF at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Ft1,023 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 BHD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,027.84001,027.8400
Low977.1910933.1800
Average1,003.1386968.3008
Change4.70%9.53%
View full history

1 BHD to HUF stats

The performance of BHD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,027.8400 and a 30 day low of 977.1910. This means the 30 day average was 1,003.1386. The change for BHD to HUF was 4.70.

The performance of BHD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,027.8400 and a 90 day low of 933.1800. This means the 90 day average was 968.3008. The change for BHD to HUF was 9.53.

Track market ratesView BHD to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0561,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.40311.79219.1291,827.771.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8850.558110.6741,019.860.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 BHD1,023.16000 HUF
5 BHD5,115.80000 HUF
10 BHD10,231.60000 HUF
20 BHD20,463.20000 HUF
50 BHD51,158.00000 HUF
100 BHD102,316.00000 HUF
250 BHD255,790.00000 HUF
500 BHD511,580.00000 HUF
1000 BHD1,023,160.00000 HUF
2000 BHD2,046,320.00000 HUF
5000 BHD5,115,800.00000 HUF
10000 BHD10,231,600.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bahraini Dinar
2000 HUF1.95472 BHD
5000 HUF4.88681 BHD
10000 HUF9.77362 BHD
15000 HUF14.66043 BHD
20000 HUF19.54724 BHD
30000 HUF29.32086 BHD
40000 HUF39.09448 BHD
50000 HUF48.86810 BHD
60000 HUF58.64172 BHD
100000 HUF97.73620 BHD
150000 HUF146.60430 BHD
200000 HUF195.47240 BHD