Israeli new sheqels to Hungarian forints today
Convert ILS to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 ILS to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|99.9121
|100.0360
|Low
|95.8085
|95.6826
|Average
|98.4080
|97.8344
|Change
|-1.59%
|-1.78%
|View full history
1 ILS to HUF stats
The performance of ILS to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 99.9121 and a 30 day low of 95.8085. This means the 30 day average was 98.4080. The change for ILS to HUF was -1.59.
The performance of ILS to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 100.0360 and a 90 day low of 95.6826. This means the 90 day average was 97.8344. The change for ILS to HUF was -1.78.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Hungarian Forint
|1 ILS
|95.80850 HUF
|5 ILS
|479.04250 HUF
|10 ILS
|958.08500 HUF
|20 ILS
|1,916.17000 HUF
|50 ILS
|4,790.42500 HUF
|100 ILS
|9,580.85000 HUF
|250 ILS
|23,952.12500 HUF
|500 ILS
|47,904.25000 HUF
|1000 ILS
|95,808.50000 HUF
|2000 ILS
|191,617.00000 HUF
|5000 ILS
|479,042.50000 HUF
|10000 ILS
|958,085.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Israeli New Sheqel
|2000 HUF
|20.87500 ILS
|5000 HUF
|52.18750 ILS
|10000 HUF
|104.37500 ILS
|15000 HUF
|156.56250 ILS
|20000 HUF
|208.75000 ILS
|30000 HUF
|313.12500 ILS
|40000 HUF
|417.50000 ILS
|50000 HUF
|521.87500 ILS
|60000 HUF
|626.25000 ILS
|100000 HUF
|1,043.75000 ILS
|150000 HUF
|1,565.62500 ILS
|200000 HUF
|2,087.50000 ILS