60,000 Hungarian forints to Israeli new sheqels
Convert HUF to ILS at the real exchange rate
HUF to ILS conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00961 ILS
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to ILS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0102
|0.0107
|Low
|0.0096
|0.0096
|Average
|0.0099
|0.0102
|Change
|-5.75%
|-8.27%
|View full history
1 HUF to ILS stats
The performance of HUF to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0102 and a 30 day low of 0.0096. This means the 30 day average was 0.0099. The change for HUF to ILS was -5.75.
The performance of HUF to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0107 and a 90 day low of 0.0096. This means the 90 day average was 0.0102. The change for HUF to ILS was -8.27.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Israeli new sheqels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Israeli New Sheqel
|2000 HUF
|19.22714 ILS
|5000 HUF
|48.06785 ILS
|10000 HUF
|96.13570 ILS
|15000 HUF
|144.20355 ILS
|20000 HUF
|192.27140 ILS
|30000 HUF
|288.40710 ILS
|40000 HUF
|384.54280 ILS
|50000 HUF
|480.67850 ILS
|60000 HUF
|576.81420 ILS
|100000 HUF
|961.35700 ILS
|150000 HUF
|1,442.03550 ILS
|200000 HUF
|1,922.71400 ILS
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Hungarian Forint
|1 ILS
|104.02000 HUF
|5 ILS
|520.10000 HUF
|10 ILS
|1,040.20000 HUF
|20 ILS
|2,080.40000 HUF
|50 ILS
|5,201.00000 HUF
|100 ILS
|10,402.00000 HUF
|250 ILS
|26,005.00000 HUF
|500 ILS
|52,010.00000 HUF
|1000 ILS
|104,020.00000 HUF
|2000 ILS
|208,040.00000 HUF
|5000 ILS
|520,100.00000 HUF
|10000 ILS
|1,040,200.00000 HUF