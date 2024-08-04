Japanese yen to Hungarian forints today

Convert JPY to HUF at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
24,888 huf

¥1.000 JPY = Ft2.489 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.48882.4888
Low2.24842.2484
Average2.31842.3077
Change10.51%6.37%
1 JPY to HUF stats

The performance of JPY to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4888 and a 30 day low of 2.2484. This means the 30 day average was 2.3184. The change for JPY to HUF was 10.51.

The performance of JPY to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4888 and a 90 day low of 2.2484. This means the 90 day average was 2.3077. The change for JPY to HUF was 6.37.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Hungarian Forint
100 JPY248.87700 HUF
1000 JPY2,488.77000 HUF
1500 JPY3,733.15500 HUF
2000 JPY4,977.54000 HUF
3000 JPY7,466.31000 HUF
5000 JPY12,443.85000 HUF
5400 JPY13,439.35800 HUF
10000 JPY24,887.70000 HUF
15000 JPY37,331.55000 HUF
20000 JPY49,775.40000 HUF
25000 JPY62,219.25000 HUF
30000 JPY74,663.10000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Japanese Yen
2000 HUF803.60800 JPY
5000 HUF2,009.02000 JPY
10000 HUF4,018.04000 JPY
15000 HUF6,027.06000 JPY
20000 HUF8,036.08000 JPY
30000 HUF12,054.12000 JPY
40000 HUF16,072.16000 JPY
50000 HUF20,090.20000 JPY
60000 HUF24,108.24000 JPY
100000 HUF40,180.40000 JPY
150000 HUF60,270.60000 JPY
200000 HUF80,360.80000 JPY