kr1.000 SEK = Ft35.27 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HUF
1 SEK to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.484335.4843
Low34.951434.4719
Average35.188434.9953
Change0.35%2.11%
1 SEK to HUF stats

The performance of SEK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.4843 and a 30 day low of 34.9514. This means the 30 day average was 35.1884. The change for SEK to HUF was 0.35.

The performance of SEK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.4843 and a 90 day low of 34.4719. This means the 90 day average was 34.9953. The change for SEK to HUF was 2.11.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07111.05184.4431.3974.109
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65789.0741.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.981106.8321.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9430.1980.581

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Hungarian Forint
1 SEK35.27180 HUF
5 SEK176.35900 HUF
10 SEK352.71800 HUF
20 SEK705.43600 HUF
50 SEK1,763.59000 HUF
100 SEK3,527.18000 HUF
250 SEK8,817.95000 HUF
500 SEK17,635.90000 HUF
1000 SEK35,271.80000 HUF
2000 SEK70,543.60000 HUF
5000 SEK176,359.00000 HUF
10000 SEK352,718.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Swedish Krona
2000 HUF56.70260 SEK
5000 HUF141.75650 SEK
10000 HUF283.51300 SEK
15000 HUF425.26950 SEK
20000 HUF567.02600 SEK
30000 HUF850.53900 SEK
40000 HUF1,134.05200 SEK
50000 HUF1,417.56500 SEK
60000 HUF1,701.07800 SEK
100000 HUF2,835.13000 SEK
150000 HUF4,252.69500 SEK
200000 HUF5,670.26000 SEK