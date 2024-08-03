Chinese yuan rmb to Hungarian forints today

Convert CNY to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
50,869 huf

¥1.000 CNY = Ft50.87 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.868651.2815
Low49.189148.8644
Average49.801649.9602
Change1.67%1.65%
1 CNY to HUF stats

The performance of CNY to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.8686 and a 30 day low of 49.1891. This means the 30 day average was 49.8016. The change for CNY to HUF was 1.67.

The performance of CNY to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.2815 and a 90 day low of 48.8644. This means the 90 day average was 49.9602. The change for CNY to HUF was 1.65.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hungarian Forint
1 CNY50.86860 HUF
5 CNY254.34300 HUF
10 CNY508.68600 HUF
20 CNY1,017.37200 HUF
50 CNY2,543.43000 HUF
100 CNY5,086.86000 HUF
250 CNY12,717.15000 HUF
500 CNY25,434.30000 HUF
1000 CNY50,868.60000 HUF
2000 CNY101,737.20000 HUF
5000 CNY254,343.00000 HUF
10000 CNY508,686.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Chinese Yuan RMB
2000 HUF39.31700 CNY
5000 HUF98.29250 CNY
10000 HUF196.58500 CNY
15000 HUF294.87750 CNY
20000 HUF393.17000 CNY
30000 HUF589.75500 CNY
40000 HUF786.34000 CNY
50000 HUF982.92500 CNY
60000 HUF1,179.51000 CNY
100000 HUF1,965.85000 CNY
150000 HUF2,948.77500 CNY
200000 HUF3,931.70000 CNY