Chinese yuan rmb to Hungarian forints today
Convert CNY to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|50.8686
|51.2815
|Low
|49.1891
|48.8644
|Average
|49.8016
|49.9602
|Change
|1.67%
|1.65%
|View full history
1 CNY to HUF stats
The performance of CNY to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.8686 and a 30 day low of 49.1891. This means the 30 day average was 49.8016. The change for CNY to HUF was 1.67.
The performance of CNY to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.2815 and a 90 day low of 48.8644. This means the 90 day average was 49.9602. The change for CNY to HUF was 1.65.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hungarian Forint
|1 CNY
|50.86860 HUF
|5 CNY
|254.34300 HUF
|10 CNY
|508.68600 HUF
|20 CNY
|1,017.37200 HUF
|50 CNY
|2,543.43000 HUF
|100 CNY
|5,086.86000 HUF
|250 CNY
|12,717.15000 HUF
|500 CNY
|25,434.30000 HUF
|1000 CNY
|50,868.60000 HUF
|2000 CNY
|101,737.20000 HUF
|5000 CNY
|254,343.00000 HUF
|10000 CNY
|508,686.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Chinese Yuan RMB
|2000 HUF
|39.31700 CNY
|5000 HUF
|98.29250 CNY
|10000 HUF
|196.58500 CNY
|15000 HUF
|294.87750 CNY
|20000 HUF
|393.17000 CNY
|30000 HUF
|589.75500 CNY
|40000 HUF
|786.34000 CNY
|50000 HUF
|982.92500 CNY
|60000 HUF
|1,179.51000 CNY
|100000 HUF
|1,965.85000 CNY
|150000 HUF
|2,948.77500 CNY
|200000 HUF
|3,931.70000 CNY