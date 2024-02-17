1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Hungarian forints

Convert CNY to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
50,196 huf

1.00000 CNY = 50.19610 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hungarian Forint
1 CNY50.19610 HUF
5 CNY250.98050 HUF
10 CNY501.96100 HUF
20 CNY1003.92200 HUF
50 CNY2509.80500 HUF
100 CNY5019.61000 HUF
250 CNY12549.02500 HUF
500 CNY25098.05000 HUF
1000 CNY50196.10000 HUF
2000 CNY100392.20000 HUF
5000 CNY250980.50000 HUF
10000 CNY501961.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Chinese Yuan RMB
2000 HUF39.84360 CNY
5000 HUF99.60900 CNY
10000 HUF199.21800 CNY
15000 HUF298.82700 CNY
20000 HUF398.43600 CNY
30000 HUF597.65400 CNY
40000 HUF796.87200 CNY
50000 HUF996.09000 CNY
60000 HUF1195.30800 CNY
100000 HUF1992.18000 CNY
150000 HUF2988.27000 CNY
200000 HUF3984.36000 CNY