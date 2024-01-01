150,000 Hungarian forints to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert HUF to CNY at the real exchange rate
HUF to CNY conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.01863 CNY
0
|1 HUF to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0192
|0.0203
|Low
|0.0186
|0.0186
|Average
|0.0189
|0.0195
|Change
|-2.87%
|-7.65%
|View full history
1 HUF to CNY stats
The performance of HUF to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0192 and a 30 day low of 0.0186. This means the 30 day average was 0.0189. The change for HUF to CNY was -2.87.
The performance of HUF to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0203 and a 90 day low of 0.0186. This means the 90 day average was 0.0195. The change for HUF to CNY was -7.65.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Chinese Yuan RMB
|2000 HUF
|37.25580 CNY
|5000 HUF
|93.13950 CNY
|10000 HUF
|186.27900 CNY
|15000 HUF
|279.41850 CNY
|20000 HUF
|372.55800 CNY
|30000 HUF
|558.83700 CNY
|40000 HUF
|745.11600 CNY
|50000 HUF
|931.39500 CNY
|60000 HUF
|1,117.67400 CNY
|100000 HUF
|1,862.79000 CNY
|150000 HUF
|2,794.18500 CNY
|200000 HUF
|3,725.58000 CNY
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hungarian Forint
|1 CNY
|53.68300 HUF
|5 CNY
|268.41500 HUF
|10 CNY
|536.83000 HUF
|20 CNY
|1,073.66000 HUF
|50 CNY
|2,684.15000 HUF
|100 CNY
|5,368.30000 HUF
|250 CNY
|13,420.75000 HUF
|500 CNY
|26,841.50000 HUF
|1000 CNY
|53,683.00000 HUF
|2000 CNY
|107,366.00000 HUF
|5000 CNY
|268,415.00000 HUF
|10000 CNY
|536,830.00000 HUF