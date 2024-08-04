Turkish liras to Hungarian forints today
Convert TRY to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.1405
|11.3773
|Low
|10.7970
|10.7970
|Average
|10.9582
|11.1011
|Change
|-1.05%
|-1.85%
|View full history
1 TRY to HUF stats
The performance of TRY to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1405 and a 30 day low of 10.7970. This means the 30 day average was 10.9582. The change for TRY to HUF was -1.05.
The performance of TRY to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3773 and a 90 day low of 10.7970. This means the 90 day average was 11.1011. The change for TRY to HUF was -1.85.
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Hungarian Forint
|1 TRY
|10.98010 HUF
|5 TRY
|54.90050 HUF
|10 TRY
|109.80100 HUF
|20 TRY
|219.60200 HUF
|50 TRY
|549.00500 HUF
|100 TRY
|1,098.01000 HUF
|250 TRY
|2,745.02500 HUF
|500 TRY
|5,490.05000 HUF
|1000 TRY
|10,980.10000 HUF
|2000 TRY
|21,960.20000 HUF
|5000 TRY
|54,900.50000 HUF
|10000 TRY
|109,801.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Turkish Lira
|2000 HUF
|182.14840 TRY
|5000 HUF
|455.37100 TRY
|10000 HUF
|910.74200 TRY
|15000 HUF
|1,366.11300 TRY
|20000 HUF
|1,821.48400 TRY
|30000 HUF
|2,732.22600 TRY
|40000 HUF
|3,642.96800 TRY
|50000 HUF
|4,553.71000 TRY
|60000 HUF
|5,464.45200 TRY
|100000 HUF
|9,107.42000 TRY
|150000 HUF
|13,661.13000 TRY
|200000 HUF
|18,214.84000 TRY