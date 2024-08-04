Turkish liras to Hungarian forints today

Convert TRY to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
10,980 huf

TL1.000 TRY = Ft10.98 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53
TRY to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.140511.3773
Low10.797010.7970
Average10.958211.1011
Change-1.05%-1.85%
1 TRY to HUF stats

The performance of TRY to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1405 and a 30 day low of 10.7970. This means the 30 day average was 10.9582. The change for TRY to HUF was -1.05.

The performance of TRY to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3773 and a 90 day low of 10.7970. This means the 90 day average was 11.1011. The change for TRY to HUF was -1.85.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7171.3883.67348.696
1 EUR1.09110.853304.23891.3231.5154.00753.12
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0491.7754.69762.268
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

How to convert Turkish liras to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Hungarian Forint
1 TRY10.98010 HUF
5 TRY54.90050 HUF
10 TRY109.80100 HUF
20 TRY219.60200 HUF
50 TRY549.00500 HUF
100 TRY1,098.01000 HUF
250 TRY2,745.02500 HUF
500 TRY5,490.05000 HUF
1000 TRY10,980.10000 HUF
2000 TRY21,960.20000 HUF
5000 TRY54,900.50000 HUF
10000 TRY109,801.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Turkish Lira
2000 HUF182.14840 TRY
5000 HUF455.37100 TRY
10000 HUF910.74200 TRY
15000 HUF1,366.11300 TRY
20000 HUF1,821.48400 TRY
30000 HUF2,732.22600 TRY
40000 HUF3,642.96800 TRY
50000 HUF4,553.71000 TRY
60000 HUF5,464.45200 TRY
100000 HUF9,107.42000 TRY
150000 HUF13,661.13000 TRY
200000 HUF18,214.84000 TRY