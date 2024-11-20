Brazilian reais to Hungarian forints today
Convert BRL to HUF at the real exchange rate
BRL to HUF conversion chart
1 BRL = 66.80140 HUF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BRL to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|67.2600
|67.2600
|Low
|63.9283
|62.8726
|Average
|65.8109
|65.0147
|Change
|2.40%
|5.52%
|View full history
1 BRL to HUF stats
The performance of BRL to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 67.2600 and a 30 day low of 63.9283. This means the 30 day average was 65.8109. The change for BRL to HUF was 2.40.
The performance of BRL to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.2600 and a 90 day low of 62.8726. This means the 90 day average was 65.0147. The change for BRL to HUF was 5.52.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brazilian reais to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brazilian real
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Hungarian Forint
|1 BRL
|66.80140 HUF
|5 BRL
|334.00700 HUF
|10 BRL
|668.01400 HUF
|20 BRL
|1,336.02800 HUF
|50 BRL
|3,340.07000 HUF
|100 BRL
|6,680.14000 HUF
|250 BRL
|16,700.35000 HUF
|500 BRL
|33,400.70000 HUF
|1000 BRL
|66,801.40000 HUF
|2000 BRL
|133,602.80000 HUF
|5000 BRL
|334,007.00000 HUF
|10000 BRL
|668,014.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brazilian Real
|2000 HUF
|29.93940 BRL
|5000 HUF
|74.84850 BRL
|10000 HUF
|149.69700 BRL
|15000 HUF
|224.54550 BRL
|20000 HUF
|299.39400 BRL
|30000 HUF
|449.09100 BRL
|40000 HUF
|598.78800 BRL
|50000 HUF
|748.48500 BRL
|60000 HUF
|898.18200 BRL
|100000 HUF
|1,496.97000 BRL
|150000 HUF
|2,245.45500 BRL
|200000 HUF
|2,993.94000 BRL