R$1.000 BRL = Ft66.80 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:37
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HUF
1 BRL to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High67.260067.2600
Low63.928362.8726
Average65.810965.0147
Change2.40%5.52%
1 BRL to HUF stats

The performance of BRL to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 67.2600 and a 30 day low of 63.9283. This means the 30 day average was 65.8109. The change for BRL to HUF was 2.40.

The performance of BRL to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.2600 and a 90 day low of 62.8726. This means the 90 day average was 65.0147. The change for BRL to HUF was 5.52.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Hungarian Forint
1 BRL66.80140 HUF
5 BRL334.00700 HUF
10 BRL668.01400 HUF
20 BRL1,336.02800 HUF
50 BRL3,340.07000 HUF
100 BRL6,680.14000 HUF
250 BRL16,700.35000 HUF
500 BRL33,400.70000 HUF
1000 BRL66,801.40000 HUF
2000 BRL133,602.80000 HUF
5000 BRL334,007.00000 HUF
10000 BRL668,014.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brazilian Real
2000 HUF29.93940 BRL
5000 HUF74.84850 BRL
10000 HUF149.69700 BRL
15000 HUF224.54550 BRL
20000 HUF299.39400 BRL
30000 HUF449.09100 BRL
40000 HUF598.78800 BRL
50000 HUF748.48500 BRL
60000 HUF898.18200 BRL
100000 HUF1,496.97000 BRL
150000 HUF2,245.45500 BRL
200000 HUF2,993.94000 BRL