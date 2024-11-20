1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Brazilian reais
Convert HUF to BRL at the real exchange rate
HUF to BRL conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.01485 BRL
0
|1 HUF to BRL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0156
|0.0159
|Low
|0.0148
|0.0148
|Average
|0.0152
|0.0154
|Change
|-3.14%
|-6.01%
|View full history
1 HUF to BRL stats
The performance of HUF to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0156 and a 30 day low of 0.0148. This means the 30 day average was 0.0152. The change for HUF to BRL was -3.14.
The performance of HUF to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0159 and a 90 day low of 0.0148. This means the 90 day average was 0.0154. The change for HUF to BRL was -6.01.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brazilian Real
|2000 HUF
|29.69020 BRL
|5000 HUF
|74.22550 BRL
|10000 HUF
|148.45100 BRL
|15000 HUF
|222.67650 BRL
|20000 HUF
|296.90200 BRL
|30000 HUF
|445.35300 BRL
|40000 HUF
|593.80400 BRL
|50000 HUF
|742.25500 BRL
|60000 HUF
|890.70600 BRL
|100000 HUF
|1,484.51000 BRL
|150000 HUF
|2,226.76500 BRL
|200000 HUF
|2,969.02000 BRL
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Hungarian Forint
|1 BRL
|67.36220 HUF
|5 BRL
|336.81100 HUF
|10 BRL
|673.62200 HUF
|20 BRL
|1,347.24400 HUF
|50 BRL
|3,368.11000 HUF
|100 BRL
|6,736.22000 HUF
|250 BRL
|16,840.55000 HUF
|500 BRL
|33,681.10000 HUF
|1000 BRL
|67,362.20000 HUF
|2000 BRL
|134,724.40000 HUF
|5000 BRL
|336,811.00000 HUF
|10000 BRL
|673,622.00000 HUF