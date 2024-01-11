중국 위안화 → 헝가리 포린트

실제 환율로 CNY → HUF 변환

1,000 cny
48,045 huf

1.00000 CNY = 48.04490 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:13
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 헝가리 포린트
1 CNY48.04490 HUF
5 CNY240.22450 HUF
10 CNY480.44900 HUF
20 CNY960.89800 HUF
50 CNY2402.24500 HUF
100 CNY4804.49000 HUF
250 CNY12011.22500 HUF
500 CNY24022.45000 HUF
1000 CNY48044.90000 HUF
2000 CNY96089.80000 HUF
5000 CNY240224.50000 HUF
10000 CNY480449.00000 HUF
환율 헝가리 포린트 / Chinese Yuan RMB
2000 HUF41.62760 CNY
5000 HUF104.06900 CNY
10000 HUF208.13800 CNY
15000 HUF312.20700 CNY
20000 HUF416.27600 CNY
30000 HUF624.41400 CNY
40000 HUF832.55200 CNY
50000 HUF1040.69000 CNY
60000 HUF1248.82800 CNY
100000 HUF2081.38000 CNY
150000 HUF3122.07000 CNY
200000 HUF4162.76000 CNY