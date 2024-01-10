불가리아 레프 → 헝가리 포린트

실제 환율로 BGN → HUF 변환

1000 bgn
193287 huf

1.00000 BGN = 193.28700 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8610751.0968591.07511.467531.637210.9336918.6348
1 GBP1.1613411.27385105.7721.704351.901411.0843321.6419
1 USD0.91170.785022183.03331.337951.492650.8512516.9894
1 INR0.010980.00945430.012043410.01611340.01797650.01025190.204609

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 헝가리 포린트 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 HUF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → HUF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 헝가리 포린트
1 BGN193.28700 HUF
5 BGN966.43500 HUF
10 BGN1932.87000 HUF
20 BGN3865.74000 HUF
50 BGN9664.35000 HUF
100 BGN19328.70000 HUF
250 BGN48321.75000 HUF
500 BGN96643.50000 HUF
1000 BGN193287.00000 HUF
2000 BGN386574.00000 HUF
5000 BGN966435.00000 HUF
10000 BGN1932870.00000 HUF
환율 헝가리 포린트 / 불가리아 레프
2000 HUF10.34728 BGN
5000 HUF25.86820 BGN
10000 HUF51.73640 BGN
15000 HUF77.60460 BGN
20000 HUF103.47280 BGN
30000 HUF155.20920 BGN
40000 HUF206.94560 BGN
50000 HUF258.68200 BGN
60000 HUF310.41840 BGN
100000 HUF517.36400 BGN
150000 HUF776.04600 BGN
200000 HUF1034.72800 BGN