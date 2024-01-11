뉴질랜드 달러 → 헝가리 포린트

실제 환율로 NZD → HUF 변환

1000 nzd
215315 huf

1.00000 NZD = 215.31500 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861591.0946590.9491.470941.644980.9362818.603
1 GBP1.1606411.2705105.5591.707231.909231.0866921.5915
1 USD0.913550.787092183.0851.343751.502740.8553516.9945
1 INR0.01099520.009473330.012035910.01617320.01808680.01029490.204544

뉴질랜드 달러 → 헝가리 포린트 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 HUF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → HUF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 헝가리 포린트
1 NZD215.31500 HUF
5 NZD1076.57500 HUF
10 NZD2153.15000 HUF
20 NZD4306.30000 HUF
50 NZD10765.75000 HUF
100 NZD21531.50000 HUF
250 NZD53828.75000 HUF
500 NZD107657.50000 HUF
1000 NZD215315.00000 HUF
2000 NZD430630.00000 HUF
5000 NZD1076575.00000 HUF
10000 NZD2153150.00000 HUF
환율 헝가리 포린트 / 뉴질랜드 달러
2000 HUF9.28874 NZD
5000 HUF23.22185 NZD
10000 HUF46.44370 NZD
15000 HUF69.66555 NZD
20000 HUF92.88740 NZD
30000 HUF139.33110 NZD
40000 HUF185.77480 NZD
50000 HUF232.21850 NZD
60000 HUF278.66220 NZD
100000 HUF464.43700 NZD
150000 HUF696.65550 NZD
200000 HUF928.87400 NZD