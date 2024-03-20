Bulgarian levs to Hungarian forints today

Convert BGN to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
201,996 huf

1.000 BGN = 202.0 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6581.361.5351.3440.78818.932
1 EUR1.08411.7981.4751.6641.4580.85420.53
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9260.8110.47511.417
1 CAD0.7350.6781.2211.1290.9890.57913.923

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hungarian Forint
1 BGN201.99600 HUF
5 BGN1,009.98000 HUF
10 BGN2,019.96000 HUF
20 BGN4,039.92000 HUF
50 BGN10,099.80000 HUF
100 BGN20,199.60000 HUF
250 BGN50,499.00000 HUF
500 BGN100,998.00000 HUF
1000 BGN201,996.00000 HUF
2000 BGN403,992.00000 HUF
5000 BGN1,009,980.00000 HUF
10000 BGN2,019,960.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bulgarian Lev
2000 HUF9.90118 BGN
5000 HUF24.75295 BGN
10000 HUF49.50590 BGN
15000 HUF74.25885 BGN
20000 HUF99.01180 BGN
30000 HUF148.51770 BGN
40000 HUF198.02360 BGN
50000 HUF247.52950 BGN
60000 HUF297.03540 BGN
100000 HUF495.05900 BGN
150000 HUF742.58850 BGN
200000 HUF990.11800 BGN