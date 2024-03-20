British pounds sterling to Hungarian forints today

Convert GBP to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
461,991 huf

1.000 GBP = 462.0 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0331.532151.5451.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2191.665164.691.4750.9661.799
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8250.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.2198.9210.8860.5811.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hungarian Forint
1 GBP461.99100 HUF
5 GBP2,309.95500 HUF
10 GBP4,619.91000 HUF
20 GBP9,239.82000 HUF
50 GBP23,099.55000 HUF
100 GBP46,199.10000 HUF
250 GBP115,497.75000 HUF
500 GBP230,995.50000 HUF
1000 GBP461,991.00000 HUF
2000 GBP923,982.00000 HUF
5000 GBP2,309,955.00000 HUF
10000 GBP4,619,910.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / British Pound Sterling
2000 HUF4.32908 GBP
5000 HUF10.82270 GBP
10000 HUF21.64540 GBP
15000 HUF32.46810 GBP
20000 HUF43.29080 GBP
30000 HUF64.93620 GBP
40000 HUF86.58160 GBP
50000 HUF108.22700 GBP
60000 HUF129.87240 GBP
100000 HUF216.45400 GBP
150000 HUF324.68100 GBP
200000 HUF432.90800 GBP