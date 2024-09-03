5,000 Hungarian forints to British pounds sterling

Convert HUF to GBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 huf
10.70 gbp

Ft1.000 HUF = £0.002139 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:30
HUF to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GBP
1 HUF to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00220.0022
Low0.00210.0021
Average0.00220.0021
Change-0.20%-1.66%
1 HUF to GBP stats

The performance of HUF to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0022 and a 30 day low of 0.0021. This means the 30 day average was 0.0022. The change for HUF to GBP was -0.20.

The performance of HUF to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0022 and a 90 day low of 0.0021. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for HUF to GBP was -1.66.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9040.7611.3541.30717.90583.9541.482
1 EUR1.10610.8421.4981.44619.80892.8741.64
1 GBP1.3141.18811.7791.71823.532110.3371.948
1 CAD0.7390.6680.56210.96613.22462.0071.095

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / British Pound Sterling
2000 HUF4.27890 GBP
5000 HUF10.69725 GBP
10000 HUF21.39450 GBP
15000 HUF32.09175 GBP
20000 HUF42.78900 GBP
30000 HUF64.18350 GBP
40000 HUF85.57800 GBP
50000 HUF106.97250 GBP
60000 HUF128.36700 GBP
100000 HUF213.94500 GBP
150000 HUF320.91750 GBP
200000 HUF427.89000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hungarian Forint
1 GBP467.41000 HUF
5 GBP2,337.05000 HUF
10 GBP4,674.10000 HUF
20 GBP9,348.20000 HUF
50 GBP23,370.50000 HUF
100 GBP46,741.00000 HUF
250 GBP116,852.50000 HUF
500 GBP233,705.00000 HUF
1000 GBP467,410.00000 HUF
2000 GBP934,820.00000 HUF
5000 GBP2,337,050.00000 HUF
10000 GBP4,674,100.00000 HUF