10 thousand Hungarian forints to Swedish kronor

Convert HUF to SEK at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = kr0.02835 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 HUF to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02860.0290
Low0.02820.0282
Average0.02840.0286
Change-0.39%-1.98%
View full history

1 HUF to SEK stats

The performance of HUF to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0286 and a 30 day low of 0.0282. This means the 30 day average was 0.0284. The change for HUF to SEK was -0.39.

The performance of HUF to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0290 and a 90 day low of 0.0282. This means the 90 day average was 0.0286. The change for HUF to SEK was -1.98.

Track market ratesView HUF to SEK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9510.7911.41.34418.11284.3861.54
1 EUR1.05210.8321.4721.41419.05188.7621.62
1 GBP1.2641.20211.7691.69922.893106.661.946
1 CAD0.7140.6790.56510.9612.9460.2871.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Swedish Krona
2000 HUF56.70580 SEK
5000 HUF141.76450 SEK
10000 HUF283.52900 SEK
15000 HUF425.29350 SEK
20000 HUF567.05800 SEK
30000 HUF850.58700 SEK
40000 HUF1,134.11600 SEK
50000 HUF1,417.64500 SEK
60000 HUF1,701.17400 SEK
100000 HUF2,835.29000 SEK
150000 HUF4,252.93500 SEK
200000 HUF5,670.58000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Hungarian Forint
1 SEK35.26970 HUF
5 SEK176.34850 HUF
10 SEK352.69700 HUF
20 SEK705.39400 HUF
50 SEK1,763.48500 HUF
100 SEK3,526.97000 HUF
250 SEK8,817.42500 HUF
500 SEK17,634.85000 HUF
1000 SEK35,269.70000 HUF
2000 SEK70,539.40000 HUF
5000 SEK176,348.50000 HUF
10000 SEK352,697.00000 HUF