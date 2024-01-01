10 Bahraini dinars to Hungarian forints
Convert BHD to HUF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
BHD to HUF conversion chart
1 BHD = 1,023.16000 HUF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BHD to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1,027.8400
|1,027.8400
|Low
|977.1910
|933.1800
|Average
|1,003.1396
|968.3011
|Change
|4.70%
|9.54%
|View full history
1 BHD to HUF stats
The performance of BHD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,027.8400 and a 30 day low of 977.1910. This means the 30 day average was 1,003.1396. The change for BHD to HUF was 4.70.
The performance of BHD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,027.8400 and a 90 day low of 933.1800. This means the 90 day average was 968.3011. The change for BHD to HUF was 9.54.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Hungarian Forint
|1 BHD
|1,023.16000 HUF
|5 BHD
|5,115.80000 HUF
|10 BHD
|10,231.60000 HUF
|20 BHD
|20,463.20000 HUF
|50 BHD
|51,158.00000 HUF
|100 BHD
|102,316.00000 HUF
|250 BHD
|255,790.00000 HUF
|500 BHD
|511,580.00000 HUF
|1000 BHD
|1,023,160.00000 HUF
|2000 BHD
|2,046,320.00000 HUF
|5000 BHD
|5,115,800.00000 HUF
|10000 BHD
|10,231,600.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bahraini Dinar
|2000 HUF
|1.95472 BHD
|5000 HUF
|4.88681 BHD
|10000 HUF
|9.77362 BHD
|15000 HUF
|14.66043 BHD
|20000 HUF
|19.54724 BHD
|30000 HUF
|29.32086 BHD
|40000 HUF
|39.09448 BHD
|50000 HUF
|48.86810 BHD
|60000 HUF
|58.64172 BHD
|100000 HUF
|97.73620 BHD
|150000 HUF
|146.60430 BHD
|200000 HUF
|195.47240 BHD