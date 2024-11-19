Bahraini dinar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Hungarian forints is currently 1,023.160 today, reflecting a 0.486% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.348% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 1,030.720 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 1,017.140 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.582% increase in value.