Bahraini dinar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Hungarian forints is currently 957.825 today, reflecting a -0.506% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.987% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 970.203 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 957.336 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.621% decrease in value.