1 Bahraini dinar to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BHD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1 bhd
20.68 hkd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = $20.68 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.727520.7423
Low20.670820.6708
Average20.706320.7136
Change-0.13%-0.20%
1 BHD to HKD stats

The performance of BHD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.7275 and a 30 day low of 20.6708. This means the 30 day average was 20.7063. The change for BHD to HKD was -0.13.

The performance of BHD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.7423 and a 90 day low of 20.6708. This means the 90 day average was 20.7136. The change for BHD to HKD was -0.20.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BHD20.68280 HKD
5 BHD103.41400 HKD
10 BHD206.82800 HKD
20 BHD413.65600 HKD
50 BHD1,034.14000 HKD
100 BHD2,068.28000 HKD
250 BHD5,170.70000 HKD
500 BHD10,341.40000 HKD
1000 BHD20,682.80000 HKD
2000 BHD41,365.60000 HKD
5000 BHD103,414.00000 HKD
10000 BHD206,828.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
100 HKD4.83494 BHD
200 HKD9.66988 BHD
300 HKD14.50482 BHD
500 HKD24.17470 BHD
1000 HKD48.34940 BHD
2000 HKD96.69880 BHD
2500 HKD120.87350 BHD
3000 HKD145.04820 BHD
4000 HKD193.39760 BHD
5000 HKD241.74700 BHD
10000 HKD483.49400 BHD
20000 HKD966.98800 BHD