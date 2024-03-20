Czech korunas to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert CZK to HKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
3,351.41 hkd

1.000 CZK = 0.3351 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1941.4731.6630.96618.253
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5791.7241.9471.13121.367
1 USD0.9230.788183.2081.3591.5340.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CZK0.33514 HKD
5 CZK1.67571 HKD
10 CZK3.35141 HKD
20 CZK6.70282 HKD
50 CZK16.75705 HKD
100 CZK33.51410 HKD
250 CZK83.78525 HKD
500 CZK167.57050 HKD
1000 CZK335.14100 HKD
2000 CZK670.28200 HKD
5000 CZK1,675.70500 HKD
10000 CZK3,351.41000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
100 HKD298.38200 CZK
200 HKD596.76400 CZK
300 HKD895.14600 CZK
500 HKD1,491.91000 CZK
1000 HKD2,983.82000 CZK
2000 HKD5,967.64000 CZK
2500 HKD7,459.55000 CZK
3000 HKD8,951.46000 CZK
4000 HKD11,935.28000 CZK
5000 HKD14,919.10000 CZK
10000 HKD29,838.20000 CZK
20000 HKD59,676.40000 CZK